Varsity suspends student-activist detained under Goondas Act

A post-graduate woman student of Periyar University in Salem has been suspended, days after being detained under Goondas Act for allegedly instigating students to protest against some government projects. In view of her detention under the stringent Goondas Act, Valarmathi has been suspended by the university, police sources in the central prison at Coimbatore, where she is lodged, said on Sunday quoting information received from the university. Valarmathi, a journalism student, was arrested on July 12 for allegedly distributing pamphlets and instigating students to express their solidarity with the ongoing protests against different projects including the hydrocarbon and ONGC exploration in Neduvsal and Kathiramangalam respectively.

She was later booked under the Goondas Act with the police alleging the pamphlets contained slogans harmful to the interests of the nation.

The issue had figured in the assembly with Chief Minister K Palanisami on July 19 saying the woman was involved in many protests and had allegedly instigated students of the university against its fee structure among others.

“There is a right in democracy to stage protests. But the Goondas Act will be slapped if attempts are made to destabilise law and order by instigating people,” he had said.

