Varsity gangrape: Decide on appeals in five months, Supreme Court tells High Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to revoke its order staying the suspension of sentence of the three convicts in the O P Jindal University gangrape case, and asked the Punjab and Haryana High Court to decide their appeal against the conviction in five months.

A bench of Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao also said that the stay on arrest of one of the convicts, Vikas Garg, will continue.

The apex court was hearing a plea by the rape victim challenging the September 13, 2017, order of the High Court suspending the sentence awarded to the three and releasing them on bail.

Convicting the three, the trial court had slapped 20 years’ imprisonment on two of them — Hardik Sikri and Karan Chabra — and sent Garg to jail for seven years. On appeal, the Supreme Court later stayed the order.

In the last hearing on February 7, the woman claimed the convicts had refused to share the password of their i-cloud account in which they allegedly stored her nude photos. The court then asked senior advocate Shanti Bhushan, who appeared for Sikri, to ask his client to hand over the password. “We are concerned about the guilt… There are pictures of the girl with one of you. We find it difficult to accept and tolerate a continuing blackmail… You must put her apprehensions to rest,” the bench had said.

Bhushan on Thursday cited the testimony of a witness and said the password of the i-cloud account had been shared with the woman during the probe and that she had opened the account and deleted the photos. The bench said it did not want to get into the merits of the case and would leave it to the High Court’s decision.

