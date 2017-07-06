Varsities need to create atmosphere to retain talent, says Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee (Source: PTI Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee (Source: PTI Photo)

INDIAN UNIVERSITIES need to create an atmosphere that can retain scientific talent and enable research that is world class, President Pranab Mukherjee said at a convocation for students at the Indian Institute of Science, the country’s top university. Nobel Prize winners for science despite being produced by Indian universities have won Nobel Prizes while working abroad and there is need to create an atmosphere where scientists working in India achieve global recognition, the President said.

“We have not been able to create the conducive atmosphere to retain talent. This is a serious challenge to our planners and administrators and the government,” he said. On his last visit to a university ahead of remittance of office on July 25, the President said that one of the things that he has constantly stressed on over the past five years during visits to universities is the need for improvement of the quality of education.

“In the last five years, as a visitor to over 114 central universities, including this prestigious institution, I have hammered on about one aspect — the quality of education in these institutions. No doubt there has been substantial expansion in the physical infrastructure for higher learning. No doubt new colleges are providing access to education, which was not available earlier. But it is important that students receive quality education to compete with the whole world,” he said.

