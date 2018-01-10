Varnika denies defence counsel’s contentions, stands by her allegations

At Chandigarh district courts on Tuesday. Express At Chandigarh district courts on Tuesday. Express

STALKING VICTIM Varnika Kundu’s cross-examination concluded in the district courts here on Tuesday. She was questioned by the defence counsel representing the prime accused in the case, Vikas Barala, for nearly 90 minutes.

Her cross-examination had begun in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Baljinder Singh on Monday when she was questioned by the defence counsel for nearly four hours.

During the entire cross-examination, defence counsel Rabindra Pandit tried to rely upon her mobile phone call detail records and to emphasise that there were contradictions in Varnika’s statement given to the police. However, Varnika on Tuesday trashed the defence’s theory pointing out various technical errors in the CDRs. Citing her harrowing experience on the fateful night when she was allegedly stalked by Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar, Varnika stood by her allegations and reiterated the entire sequence of events in the court on Tuesday.

While replying to the questions by the defence counsel, Varnika stated that she had specifically mentioned in her statement that when she tried to turn right (opposite the temple in Sector 28, Chandigarh), the accused blocked her way by parking their car in front of her car. She added that when she reversed the car and again resumed her journey, the accused again blocked her way by parking their car in front of her car near the Housing Board lightpoint.

Varnika also denied the defence’s contentions that her father V S Kundu, who is a senior IAS officer of Haryana cadre, exercised persistent pressure on the police to fabricate evidence and implicate Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar.

She denied the defence’s contentions that her father V S Kundu or advocate Rajdeep Tacoria were in touch with Haryana’s former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. She also denied that she was tutored by her father or advocate Tacoria to depose false facts before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. The next date of hearing in the case has been scheduled for January 23 when V S Kundu’s statement will be recorded.

