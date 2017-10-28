Varnika Kundu stalking case: Vikas Barala moves revision petition against charges framed in court

Haryana BJP chief’s son Vikas Barala (File Photo) Haryana BJP chief’s son Vikas Barala (File Photo)

HARYANA BJP chief’s son Vikas Barala, an accused in Varnika Kundu stalking case, on Friday filed a revision petition challenging the charges framed against him in the court. His counsel also sought a stay on the proceedings of the case till the decision on the revision petition. Barala’s revision petition mentioned that the lower court failed to use its “judicious mind” in framing charges of stalking, kidnapping and wrongful restraint against them and this had caused a “grave injustice” to them. The petition also noted that the charges were framed on fabricated evidence and no case was made out against Barala and Ashish, another accused.

Advocate Rabindra Pandit, the defence counsel, argued that the charges were framed on no sustainable grounds and that by doing so, the lower court acted like a “post office”. The petition mentioned that “the statement was silent on attempt of abduction as the complaint against Vikas Barala was drafted by V S Kundu, Haryana cadre IAS officer and father of victim, in consultation with legal luminaries”.

The girl’s statement recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC at ilaqa magistrate did not corroborate the allegations in the complaint, the petition added. During the arguments, the defence counsel also stated that the police had been withholding the CCTV footage of the police station where the FIR was registered. He said that a letter requesting for this footage was written to the home secretary and a formal application was also moved in the court but the footage was not supplied as the police claimed that they did not have any footage for that night.

The revision petition noted that it was a “case of media trial” which had favoured the other party at the cost of justice. Hearing the defence counsel, the court sent a notice to the state to reply on the next hearing scheduled for November 7.

Call details sought

An application demanding call details of victim Varnika Kundu, her father V S Kundu and a lawyer who was sitting at the police station on the night of incident has been moved by the defence counsel of Barala. A reply to this will be filed on November 9.

