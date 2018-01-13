Varnika Kundu stalking case: Vikas Barala claims innocence, says ‘I am the victim’

Express file photo of Vikas Barala Express file photo of Vikas Barala

Vikas Barala, son of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Subhash Barala, on Saturday claimed that all the charges levelled against him in Varnika Kundu stalking case are “false and baseless”, adding that “in reality, he was the victim in the case.”

“You all have been hearing a lot about me in the last five months. First and foremost, I would like to tell you that I am completely innocent. All charges levelled against me are false and baseless. In reality, I am myself the victim in this case,” said Vikas in a video statement.

“In these past five months, not once was I asked what the actual facts were and what I have to say. Many people believed that I am guilty,” he added.

The 23-year-old further said that his father was a state president of a political party and for that very reason, many political parties are targeting him in an effort to tarnish his father’s political image.

“No words are enough to express the gravity of the torture, mental torture, my mother, my sister, my family and my near and dear ones have gone through in these five months. They went through unbearable pain and suffered untold trauma,” Vikas said.

“Political circumstances were so grave that my father could not even meet me or my lawyer, lest people start accusing a father of unduly helping his son,” he added.

Vikas and his friend, Ashish Kumar, had been booked by Chandigarh Police under IPC Sections 354-D (stalking), 341 (wrongful restraint), 365/511 (attempted abduction) and Section 85 (drunken driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act. He was arrested on August 9 last year and he had been in jail since then.

He also insisted that there were no charges of eve-teasing or molestation against him either in the FIR or in the court.

“These are all false and baseless, they are all rumours. I am humbly appealing to all of you to please believe only in true facts and evidences linked to this case, instead of just gossip,” he said.

This statement from Vikas comes two days after he was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with the case.

