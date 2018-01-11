Varnika Kundu stalking case: Punjab and Haryana HC grants bail to accused Vikas Barala

Varnika Kundu (right) and Vikas Barala. Varnika Kundu (right) and Vikas Barala.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday granted bail to Vikas Barala in the case of stalking and attempted abduction of Varnika Kundu. Vikas is the son of Haryana BJP chief Subash Barala.

The latest development comes a day after Varnika’s cross-examination was concluded in the district courts in Chandigarh. On Tuesday, she was grilled by the defence counsel representing Vikas, the prime accused in the case, for nearly 90 minutes.

Pointing out various technical errors in the call detail records, Varnika had trashed the defence’s theory which said there were contradictions in Varnika’s statement given to the police.

Citing her harrowing experience on the fateful night when she was allegedly stalked by Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar, Varnika stood by her allegations and reiterated the entire sequence of events in the court.

In addition, Varnika quashed the defence’s contentions that her father V S Kundu, who is a senior IAS officer of Haryana cadre, exercised persistent pressure on the police to fabricate evidence and implicate Vikas and Ashish.

She also denied the defence’s contentions that her father V S Kundu or advocate Rajdeep Tacoria were in touch with Haryana’s former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

She also rejected charges that she was tutored by her father or advocate Tacoria to depose false facts before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

