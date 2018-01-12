Varnika Kundu stalking case: Accused Vikas Barala gets bail

Varnika Kundu (right) and Vikas Barala. Varnika Kundu (right) and Vikas Barala.

Five months after he was arrested for allegedly stalking an IAS officer’s daughter, Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday granted bail to state BJP president Subhash Barala’s son, Vikas Barala.

The bail plea was allowed by Justice Lisa Gill amid demand from Varnika’s counsels to order a time-bound trial. Vikas and his friend, Ashish Kumar, had been booked by Chandigarh Police under IPC Sections 354-D (stalking), 341 (wrongful restraint), 365/511 (attempted abduction) and Section 85 (drunken driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act. He was arrested on August 9.

While the bench ordered Vikas to be released after furnishing of the requisite bail bonds, it observed that the complainant can approach the high court in case of any attempt to influence the trial.

During the resumed hearing of the bail plea, his counsel senior advocate Vinod Ghai said Vikas has been custody only because of the attempted abduction charge, but the complainants in the case have not been able to prove the “intention” for invoking the charge. “It seems to be an afterthought and they have exaggerated it,” said Ghai, adding that the complaint was written by Varnika’s father in presence of a lawyer.

Opposing the plea, advocate Pankaj Bhardwaj said Vikas could influence the trial if released as “he is the son of BJP (state) chief”. The bench observed that the mention of his father’s position is “uncalled for”. However, the contention that the trial could get influenced because of the accused’s “political connections” was formally recorded by the bench.

