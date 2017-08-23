Varnika Kundu Case: HC refuses to interfere in probe, says by and large cops are going right

Varnika Kundu with her father Varinder Singh Kundu (PTI/File) Varnika Kundu with her father Varinder Singh Kundu (PTI/File)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Tuesday refused to interfere in the ongoing police investigation into the stalking and attempted abduction case of Varnika Kundu after going through the police record, including the case diary on it. The police file was presented by the Chandigarh Administration before a division bench of the High Court which returned it after perusal.

The public interest litigation filed by human rights lawyer Ranjan Lakhanpal seeking judicial supervision of the ongoing police investigation and directions for a CBI probe into the incident was withdrawn after the division bench of Acting Chief Justice S S Saron and Justice Avneesh Jhingan observed that “by and large they (police) are going right. For the present, you can withdraw it (PIL)”.

“We cannot publish it. We cannot tell it to you loudly. Divulging of something related to the case may affect the right of the victim…” remarked the division bench, adding that the Section 365 with Section 511 are already there in accordance with the complaint of attempted abduction. “The parties (in the case) are not under any difficulty. Whenever they feel the need, they can come. Let the victim make a statement if she is aggrieved. Who is stopping her?”

While refusing to entertain the PIL, the division bench quoting a 1991 judgment of the Supreme Court on Monday had said only the aggrieved parties in a criminal case have a right to file a PIL and asserted that the High Court would have no problem to take up the case if the victim herself approached the court.

“Even if there are million questions of law to be deeply gone into and examined in a criminal case, it is for them [aggrieved parties] and them alone to raise all such questions and challenge the proceedings initiated against them at the appropriate time before the proper forum and not for third parties under the garb of public interest litigants,” the apex court has said in the judgment, which formed the basis for the High Court decision not to entertain the PIL.

The High Court had adjourned the case on Monday after a counsel representing the UT Administration said they can apprise the division bench of the latest status of the investigation into the case. No notice had been issued to the administration or police in the case.

Observing that the petitioner counsel’s knowledge of the case is based on newspaper reports which he had attached with his petition, the division bench quoting a 1969 Supreme Court judgment said the press reports “at best [are] a secondhand secondary evidence” and cannot be treated as facts.

“You will start off this. It will go off hand at some stage and at some point will affect the trial,” observed the division bench, adding that the court cannot comment anything which can prejudice the rights of any party in the case.

UT’s senior standing counsel R S Rai opposed the PIL at the outset saying it would set a dangerous trend in criminal matters. “The counsel is somebody who is nobody to the case and is alien to the investigation,” said Rai. “How can he come with the PIL? We are at advanced stage of the investigation. This is a dangerous trend to invite some comment on the case from the court.”

