Various issues discussed at Rajasthan BJP core committee meeting

Various organisational issues, including the preparations for the ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Booth Vistarak Yojna’ to be launched tomorrow, were discussed in the Rajasthan BJP core committee meeting today attended by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders.

The committee members also reviewed the arrangements for three-day visit of the party national president Amit Shah to the state. BJP state president Ashok Parnami said Shah will be in the state from July 21 to July 23.

He said the booth vistarak yojna, aimed at expanding the party reach at the booth level, would be launched tomorrow and the preparations in this regard were reviewed in the core committee meeting.

Parnami told reporters after the meeting that more than 47,000 workers will work under the first phase of the scheme beginning tomorrow.

They will reach out to the maximum number of people at the booth levels and disseminate information about the schemes and programmes of the state and the central governments, he said.

BJP national joint general secretaries Shivprakash and V Satish, national vice president Om Mathur, national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, union MoS for consumer affairs C R Chaudhary, state home minister Gulabchand Kataria, social justice and empowerment minister Arun Chaturvedi and Rural development and Panchayati raj minister Rajendra Rathore attended the meeting at the party’s state headquarters here.

