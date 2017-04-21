Varanasi: Web group admins to face action for posts spreading rumours

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, the district administration has issued directive for administrators and members of groups on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. The order says several social media groups, including “news groups”, were propagating inauthentic information and these messages were being circulated without a cross-checking of facts.

In a joint order of District Magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and SSP Nitin Tiwari, it has been stated that only a person who is familiar with all members of the group should become its administrator. The order directs that the group administrator rebut messages with wrong statements and unconfirmed news that could trigger rumour or disturb social harmony and remove the member who posted the message.

The administrator must inform the police station concerned in such cases so that legal action could be taken, says the order. It adds that if the administrator does not take these steps, he too will face action. The order says anyone found guilty of sharing such messages would face cases under the IPC and cyber laws.

An official in district administration said the order has been issued because certain people were posting “baseless” reports on social media groups and were connecting them reports with the PM’s constituency.

