Varanasi to soon become smart city from spiritual city: President Kovind

President Ramnath Kovind, Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi on Monday. Anand Singh

On his first visit to Varanasi as President, Ramnath Kovind on Monday lauded the Centre and state government’s development works, adding that the city, empowered by new infrastructure and connectivity, is set to become the “doorway to East India”. Inaugurating five road projects undertaken by the National Highway Authority of India, Kovind said, “The speciality of Varanasi is that along with ancient customs and traditions, it has been adopting change. It is fast moving from being a spiritual city to becoming a smart city.”

The President, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated five projects which are part of the Varanasi Ring Road and a stretch of the NH-7. He also handed out appointment letters to youths who had recently landed jobs through the government’s skill development programme.

Making a pitch for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kovind said, “This region is the only one to have sent out five Bharat Ratna awardees and it has also elected a prime minister. Tourism industry is growing and generating employment here. Prime Minister Modi has brought the world’s attention to Varanasi.”

He further said, “Varanasi will have a dedicated freight corridor and become a doorway to East India. Works on infrastructure, connectivity, national water way from Allahabad to Haldia have all been started.”

A Sanskrit translation of Governor Ram Naik’s book ‘Charaiveti Charaiveti’, published by the National Book Trust, was launched at the Deen Dayal Handicrafts Centre on Monday by Adityanath and Kovind.

