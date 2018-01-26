Varanasi: Three held for shooting at medical superintendent during robbery bid

Three youths were arrested Thursday for shooting at and injuring the Mahoba district hospital’s chief medical superintendent during an attempt to rob his house.

Mahoba police arrested three youths identified as Tinku, Dilli Gate and Chandan on charges of attempt to murder and robbery. The three were found to have a criminal history, police said. The three had on Tuesday night broken into R P Mishra’s residence in Mahoba town and shot at him when he resisted their robbery attempt. Mishra was rushed to the district hospital where he has been declared out of danger, police said.

