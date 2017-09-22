Varanasi ready to greet PM Modi with touched-up roads, clean Assi Ghat

Cleaning underway at Assi Ghat on Thursday. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Cleaning underway at Assi Ghat on Thursday. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, roadworks have been undertaken and completed overnight and the Assi Ghat, which Modi is expected to visit, has been cleaned up.

According to the state information department, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate infrastructure projects and address state government officials and BJP workers during his visit, his first since the party won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls six months ago.

Varanasi district officials said Modi will begin his visit on Friday by inaugurating the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul — a trade facilitation centre for weavers and handicraft workers in Bada-Lalpur, about 20 km from Varanasi city.

Modi will also inaugurate several infrastructure projects, including the Ramnagar-Samne Ghat bridge and the Balua Ghat bridge, and lay the foundation for nearly six projects, including a sewage treatment plant at Ramana, local BJP leaders said.

A government official said, “The sewage treatment plant at Ramana in Varanasi will be the first plant in the sewage sector for which the Hybrid Annuity-PPP model has been adopted. It is a major step forward in realising the dream of Nirmal Ganga under the Namami Gange programme.”

Modi will also flag off by remote control the country’s third Mahamana Express between Varanasi and Vadodara before heading to the Diesel Locomotive Works guesthouse where he will meet BJP workers.

On Saturday, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a ‘Pashudhan Arogya Mela’, an event on cattle health, in Shahanshahpur on the outskirts of Varanasi. Towards the end of his visit, he will address a gathering of farmers and distribute certificates among beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Prem, a boatman on Assi Ghat, said on Thursday that the ghat is being cleaned because the PM is expected to visit it. “Look at the ghats, how dirty and ruined they are. A day before Modi ji comes, these people are cleaning up the area to make it look good,” Dinesh (48), another boatman said, pointing to scores of municipal workers raking garbage off the earth. A National Disaster Response Force team was seen building an artificial jetty.

Several roads in the city were closed to traffic because they were being laid anew, and drains and pavements were being swept.

