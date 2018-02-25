Varanasi: ‘Harassed by senior’ in school, girl kills self

Image for representation Image for representation

A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Friday after she confronted her senior in school who had allegedly been teasing and harassing her. The boy is absconding. Police believe the girl may have consumed a poisonous substance in school but started showing symptoms only after reaching home.

“She came home at around 3 30 pm when she began throwing up,” said a police officer. “She was rushed to a hospital where she died during treatment.”

“She told her family members that she was being harassed by her senior for the past many months and that she had a fight with him on the day. We have registered a case and a team has been sent to Mirzapur to track down the boy who is absconding. We are investigating whether the girl was only mentally harassed or whether she was sexually harassed as well,” the officer said.

