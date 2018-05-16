Varanasi flyover collapse: 18 dead, FIR against govt-run corporation; top 10 developments

The death toll may go up even as the police on Wednesday registered an FIR over the mishap. (Express photo) The death toll may go up even as the police on Wednesday registered an FIR over the mishap. (Express photo)

The deadly flyover collapse in Varanasi on Tuesday claimed eighteen lives while several others were injured in the mishap. The death toll in the incident, that took place near Cantonment railway station, may go up even as the police on Wednesday registered an FIR against officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd, a government-run entity. The corporation has also faced criticism in the past over the standard of its work. Here we bring you the key developments in this incident so far:

1. At around 5 pm on Tuesday a portion of an under construction flyover, being built by the state-run corporation, collapsed on a busy road in Varanasi. Many were feared dead and several others trapped under the collapsed structure. Local police arrived at the spot and people were stopped at some distance to ensure that rescue and relief operation is not interfered. An NDRF team was also rushed to the spot.

2. After the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a high-level committee, headed by Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) Raj Pratap Singh on Wednesday, to probe the incident. The commitee was also directed to submit a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the next 48 hours.

3. Top leadership including Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and UP CM Adityanath expressed grief over the incident. The PM also discussed the mishap with the Uttar Pradesh chief minister over phone.

4. Both the district magistrate as well as the commissioner were asked to take up rescue operations at war footing with the help of police as well as NDRF teams who are also present at the spot. Before that UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya as well as State Minister Nilkhand Tiwari also rushed to the spot with a technical team.

5. According to latest information, death of eighteen people had been confirmed. CM Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs five lakh for families of the deceased and Rs two lakh for families of those injured in the incident.

6. A 45-year-old woman, Kumkum Singh had a narrow escape in the mishap but she lost her husband and son. She was on her way to Varanasi’s Cantonment railway station along with her husband to drop their aspiring engineer-son there en route to Kota on Tuesday when a concrete slab from an under construction flyover fell on their car. The woman survived with a minor head injury.

7. On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said that a man was arrested for allegedly charging money from families at the BHU mortuary for handing over bodies of those killed in the Varanasi flyover collapse. An official in Varanasi said the employee, who worked as a sweeper at mortuary, had allegedly demanded Rs 200 bribe from the families of two victims. The Class IV employee was suspended by the DM following a complaint against him.

8. The UP police has registered an FIR against officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd, a government-run entity that has faced criticism also in the past over the standard of its work.

9. The said corporation had received flak earlier also after some bridges built by it developed cracks. There has also been controversy over managing director Rajan Mittal, who was removed from the post by the previous Samajwadi party government but reinstated after the BJP came to power in the state.

10. Later on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PM Relief Fund for the kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 each to those who were seriously injured in the tragedy.

