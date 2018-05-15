Varanasi flyover collapse: Death toll reaches 16; rescue operation on, CM seeks report in 48 hours

Varanasi flyover collapse: At least 12 people have been killed till now. (Express photo) Varanasi flyover collapse: At least 12 people have been killed till now. (Express photo)

At least 16 people were killed and three were rescued after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi’s cantonment area on Tuesday. According to the police, several people are still feared buried under it.

The incident occurred post-noon, officials said, adding rescue teams were rushed to the spot. Senior police and administration officers also reached the site of the incident. “It is feared that several people are buried under the rubble,” an official said. Some vehicles were also crushed in the incident, they added.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he has directed Deputy chief minister KP Maurya and minister Neelkanth Tiwari to visit the spot to take stock of situation. “I express grief over the incident, my condolence with the affected families. I have sent deputy CM Maurya and minister Neelkanth Tiwari to the spot. The government has also formed a three-member committee to look into the incident and has sought a report in 48 hours,” Yogi said.

The CM added, “Five teams of NDRF (250 jawans) have also been sent to the spot. We have announced a compensation of Rs five lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs two lakh for the seriously injured.”

Health minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said, “The CM has expressed grief and have directed the administration to speed up rescue operation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolence over the death of people in Varanasi flyover collapse. “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected,” tweeted Modi.

“I spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ji regarding the situation due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. The UP Government is monitoring the situation very closely and is working on the ground to assist the affected,” added Modi.

