Varanasi shocker: 70-year-old raped by security guard, hunt on to nab accused

A 70-year-old French woman was allegedly raped in Varanasi on Wednesday night by a security guard working at her rented residence, reported NDTV. The woman, a frequent visitor to the city since 1977, works with a local NGO in the Rohaniya area. The guard allegedly broke into her room in an inebriated condition, beat her up and took her cell phone before raping her. The guard is absconding.

The woman, who was later admitted to a district hospital, has undergone a check-up and is in a stable condition. A report from doctors is awaited. Senior police officer Nitin Tiwari is quoted by NDTV as saying that a hunt is on for the guard. “The accused has been identified and all legal formalities will be completed soonest. He is a chowkidaar (guard) of the place where she was living,” Mr Tiwari said.

SP (rural) Amit Kumar, who visited the spot to carry out an inspection, told Hindustan Times that forensic samples were also collected from the spot. District magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and senior superintendent of police, Nitin Tiwari reportedly directed doctors to give the victim the best possible case — she has been moved to a special ward — after visiting her in hospital.

