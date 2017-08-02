Varachha: Residents protest against illegal factories, detained

As many as 40 residents of Varachha, including four elderly, who were protesting against illegal factories in their residential society, were detained on Tuesday. They were later released after over a thousand people gheroed Varachha police station. Sources said that eight diamond laser-cutting factories were run in Meera Nagar residential society. The residents tried talking to the unit owners but they refused to shift the factories. Residents also made representations to the Surat Municipal Corporation several times in the last three years but no actions have been taken.

A resident, Pinkesh Patel, said that many incidents of eve teasing by the labourers, who worked in these factories, had been reported in the residential society. “Women feel unsafe. We have made representations even to the police but no action has been taken.”

Fed up, the women of as many as 180 houses, locked two of the four gates of the society on Tuesday afternoon. Police tried to open the gate, which led to a heated exchange with the residents. Police then detained over 40 people, including 28 women. As the news of detention spread, a huge group gathered outside Varachha police station and chanted slogans against the cops banging steel plates. Police said the situation is under control and policemen have been deployed in the society.

