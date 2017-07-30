Vande Mataram row: Not singing it doesn’t make one anti-national, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File)

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said singing ‘Vande Mataram’ was a “matter of choice” and that those who do not wish to sing the National song cannot be dubbed as anti-nationals.

“Singing Vande Mataram is absolutely an individual’s choice. Those who want to sing can sing it, those who don’t, may not. Not singing it does not make one anti-national,” Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs was quoted as saying by PTI in Mumbai. The minister, however, added that in case if someone deliberately tried to oppose singing Vande Mataram, it was in “in bad taste” and “not in the interest of the country”.

His remarks came hours after the debate surrounding the national song written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay took the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by a storm. Citing the recent ruling by Madras High Court, which made singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory in Tamil Nadu schools, BJP MLA Raj Purohit said Maharashtra schools should also have similar provisions.

However, Samajwadi Party’s Abu Asim Azmi opposed the demand said he would not sing ‘Vande Mataram’ even if he was “thrown out of the country.” AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan added he would not sing it “even if a revolver is put to my head”. Both the leaders were heavily criticised by the BJP MLAs for their remarks.

Speaking at Shirdi, state PWD Minister Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said no one should have a problem saying ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd