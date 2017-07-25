Vande Mataram must be sung in all educational institutions once a week: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered that “Vande Mataram” must be played and sung in all schools, colleges and universities at least once a week, preferably on Monday or Friday. The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered that “Vande Mataram” must be played and sung in all schools, colleges and universities at least once a week, preferably on Monday or Friday.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered that “Vande Mataram” must be played and sung in all schools, colleges and universities at least once a week, preferably on Monday or Friday, news agency ANI has reported. The court also ruled that the national song must be played and sung in all government offices and institutions, private companies, factories and industries at least once a month. It further said a person who has difficulty in singing the national song will not be compelled or forced to sing it, provided there are valid reasons.

