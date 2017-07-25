Latest News
  • Vande Mataram must be sung in all educational institutions once a week: Madras High Court

Vande Mataram must be sung in all educational institutions once a week: Madras High Court

"Vande Matharam" should be played and sung in all government offices and institutions, private companies, factories and industries at least once a month, Madras High Court has ordered.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 25, 2017 12:28 pm
vande mataram, madras high court, madras hc, national song, indian express news The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered that “Vande Mataram” must be played and sung in all schools, colleges and universities at least once a week, preferably on Monday or Friday.
Related News

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered that “Vande Mataram” must be played and sung in all schools, colleges and universities at least once a week, preferably on Monday or Friday, news agency ANI has reported.  The court also ruled that the national song must be played and sung in all government offices and institutions, private companies, factories and industries at least once a month. It further said a person who has difficulty in singing the national song will not be compelled or forced to sing it, provided there are valid reasons.

More updates to follow.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. I
    Indian
    Jul 25, 2017 at 1:11 pm
    Why it is once a week, why not daily? Don't we have time to spare 2 minutes also for mother Indian? the court also trying to appease some section of people.
    Reply
  2. L
    Lovely
    Jul 25, 2017 at 12:53 pm
    It is the jib of govt but courts are deciding . Thanks to ChaCha Nehru.
    Reply
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 25: Latest News