Vandalised Ambedkar statue gets saffron replacement in Badaun, repainted blue

Three days after members of Dalit community and president of the BSP’s Badaun district unit installed a new saffron statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar at Dugraiya village, with permission of the district administration, the statue was painted blue on Tuesday. The new statue was installed after the previous one was damaged on April 7. The decision to paint it blue was reportedly taken after the matter was raised in the media.

A local Dalit youth named Naresh Pal has been booked for allegedly vandalising the statue. He is yet to be arrested and the motive behind the act is not known yet.

According to police and district administration, the 5-foot statue, which was in the area for the last 15 years, was damaged around 3.30 am on April 7. “We reached the spot on Saturday morning. Some BSP leaders, people from a Murti Suraksha Samiti and others were there. We… decided that besides lodging an FIR, we need to replace the statue,” said Badaun (Sadar) SDM Parasnath Maurya. “BSP district president Hemendra Gautam contacted someone in Agra and asked for photo samples. There was one statue which everyone liked,” he added.

However, the village pradhan’s brother-in-law, Mohammad Azeem, said they were not present when the statue was finalised. He said some people objected to the colour, but were told that it would be changed later.

State BSP president Ram Achal Rajbhar said this was “not a big mistake” and “saffron is the colour of Buddha’s robe”. “… Even so many years after Independence, Babasaheb is not safe and the government is still not able to prevent damage to his statues,” Rajbhar said. Gautam could not be reached for a comment.

