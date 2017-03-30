Vanaja N Sarna appointed CBEC chief

Senior bureaucrat Vanaja N Sarna was on Thursday appointed as chairperson of Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC). Sarna, a 1980 batch officer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), is at present member in the CBEC, an apex policy making body for indirect taxes. She will take over charge from incumbent Najib Shah who completes his term this month-end.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved Sarna’s appointment, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

The appointment comes at a time when the Centre is gearing up to roll out Goods and Services Tax (GST) – new indirect tax regime – from July 1.

The CBEC will be responsible for ensuring successful roll out and subsequent implementation of the GST, with the help of VAT officers of state governments and others. The board will also be rechristened as Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) after necessary legislative approval in the GST regime.

The CBEC – which works under Finance Ministry – comprises of a chairperson and a maximum of six members.

