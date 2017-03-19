Speeding car crushes 5 to death, leaves 12 injured

Five persons, including three children, were killed and 12 others injured when a speeding car hit them near a village in Ujjain district, police said on Sunday. The victims were standing on a roadside when the speeding car hit them, they said.

“Five persons, including two women and three children, died on the spot when they were crushed by the car near Malikhedi village on Ujjain-Unhel road at around midnight yesterday,” Unhel police station in-charge M R Omde said.

The victims were travelling in a van but its tyre got punctured. The passengers got down from the vehicle and were waiting on the roadside for the tyre to be replaced when the speeding car crushed them, he said.

The deceased were identified as – Mona Bai (22), Indira Bai (23), Varsha (3), Mahesh (1) and Dilip (8).

“Twelve other persons also got injured in the accident. They were admitted in Ujjain’s district hospital. Their condition is not serious,” Omde said.

The car driver fled leaving the four-wheeler behind.

“The driver of the car fled from the spot. But, we have identified the car owner we will soon arrest the driver. The car belongs to a resident of Ichhawar in Dewas district,” he said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, a district administration official said.

