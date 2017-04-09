Value-based education needed to do away with substance abuse: Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh and Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Badal at the book launch in Delhi Saturday. Amit Mehra Manmohan Singh and Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Badal at the book launch in Delhi Saturday. Amit Mehra

Referring to reports on Punjab’s drug problem, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday stressed on the importance of value-based education to wean the state’s youth away from substance abuse. “Today, Punjab needs to move ahead. Along with science and technology, there is a need for value-based education. We hear unsettling stories and news from Punjab on the rampant use of chitta (cocaine) across the state. Its use is only increasing. In order to control this, Punjab will need to compete in the sphere of science and technology,” he said while speaking at the launch of a book on the life of Baba Iqbal Singh, who heads the Kalgidhar Society that runs a chain of 129 Akal Academy schools in the country. These institutions promote value-based education.

“In today’s age, we need science and technology, but we also need to be careful that our children know about our faith and our heritage and how to use it. Science? Yes. Mathematics? Yes. But spiritual values are also needed. The contribution made by Babaji (Iqbal Singh) in this respect is great,” he further said at the event, which was also attended by Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, businessman Sunil Munjal and economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia.

