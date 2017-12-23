Valmikis protest over ‘derogatory’ remark; Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty booked

Members of Valmiki community protest in Jaipur Friday. Express photo Members of Valmiki community protest in Jaipur Friday. Express photo

An FIR was lodged against actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty at Kotwali police station in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Friday after members of the Valmiki community staged protests against Khan’s new film Tiger Zinda Hai, alleging that the actor hurt sentiments of the community. Members of the community also alleged that Shetty had, in an video released earlier, made “derogatory” statements that hurt the community’s sentiments.

“An FIR has been lodged against Khan and Shetty under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of IPC,” Churu SP Barhat Rahul Manhardan told The Indian Express.

On Friday, when the film released, members of Valmiki community staged demonstrations outside cinema halls in Jaipur and tore posters of Tiger Zinda Hai, in which Khan plays the lead role. They also lodged a complaint at Nahargarh police station against the actors.

The community members cited a video in which the actor allegedly used a word deemed derogatory by the community. The Indian Express cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

“Khan hurt the sentiments of the Valmiki community….. We are holding state-wide protests in Rajasthan… We demand that Khan issue an apology to the community,” said Jitendra Hathwal, spokesperson of the Valmiki community. He claimed that protests are also being held in places such as Uttar Pradesh.

The police took at least 10 people into preventive custody.

