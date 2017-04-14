Kashmir valley video shows man tied to jeep, CM seeks report, Army orders probe

The jawans showed immense restraint even when they were attacked by an angry mob. (File) The jawans showed immense restraint even when they were attacked by an angry mob. (File)

Two days after anonymous users uploaded a video of Kashmiri youths heckling and assaulting CRPF personnel, another video did the rounds of social media Friday, this time showing a youth tied to the bonnet of a moving Army jeep, ostensibly as a warning to stone-pelting protesters.

The video of the man tied to the jeep triggered an outrage, prompting Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to seek a report from police. An official release stad that the Chief Minister described the act as unacceptable and asked police to submit a detailed report so that necessary action is initiated. She expressed concern and anguish over the surfacing of the videos.

Army spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia told The Indian Express that the Army was verifying credentials of the video. In the clip, a soldier can be heard saying, “Those who throw stones will meet the same fate.” The video shows the jeep at the head of an Army patrol.

Reacting to the video, former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “I understand the outrage the CRPF video generated. I’m also outraged that the video of the youth on the jeep won’t generate the same anger.”

Calling it “shocking” and “shameful”, Tanvir Sadiq of National Conference claimed the incident had taken place at Gundipora village in Beerwah.

Meanwhile, the J&K police arrested three persons who they said were involved in heckling and kicking CRPF personnel soon after polling ended for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on April 9.

Director General of Police S P Vaid said three persons have been arrested in the case. “Five people were called for investigation, three have been arrested,” he said, adding that a search was on for a fourth. Earlier, the CRPF had lodged a formal complaint at Chadoora police station and demanded stern action against the youths involved in the incident.

PTI adds: In Kolkata, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he will look into the issue of the videos shot in Kashmir, including the one showing a man tied to an Army jeep.

“Whatever incident happens anywhere, we will look into the issue. I do not have any information on the video as of now,” he told a press conference. “I have already asked for filing an FIR on the incident (of) CRPF jawans (being heckled) while carrying electronic voting machines,” he said.

