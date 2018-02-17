Valley students hear PM’s exam advice, say opportunities must be expanded

Students watch the telecast of PM’s interaction at a school in Kupwara on Friday. Shuaib Masoodi Students watch the telecast of PM’s interaction at a school in Kupwara on Friday. Shuaib Masoodi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared exam tips with students at an interaction in Delhi, more than a hundred students sat huddled at an auditorium in a school in Kupwara, listening to him. The students of at least 12 government schools had gathered at Chief Minister’s Model Higher Secondary School, Kupwara, to watch the telecast of the PM’s Pariksha Par Charcha, which was aired across the country.

They listened intently to the PM’s exam advice. This, even as their exams and the session ended in November 2017 and the schools are now closed for winter break. “Our exams have ended, but this is good advice. Exam stress is part of our lives,” Arif Rasheed, a student at the school, said. State Education Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari said, “A hundred centres were designated for students to view the event.”

Rifat,18, said she would have asked the PM about the number of schooldays she loses every summer, owing to unrest in the Valley. “It is up to the government to ensure that we are able to go to school,” she said. Shahid Hassan, 19, who is preparing to take the state’s medical entrance exam next year, said, “Our opportunities are limited and our career choices are largely traditional — doctors, engineers or teachers. I would have asked the PM to expand the opportunities available to us.” Development Commissioner, Kupwara, Khalid Jehangir, said, We ensured power supply to all the schools during the telecast.”

