Valentine’s Day horror: 22-year-old hacked to death by stalker released from jail 2 days ago

A 22-year-old woman was hacked to death by a stalker on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Modinagar district. (Source: ANI) A 22-year-old woman was hacked to death by a stalker on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Modinagar district. (Source: ANI)

A 22-year-old woman was hacked to death by a stalker on Valentine’s Day in Uttar Pradesh’s Modinagar district. The accused, identified as Sachin, was arrested last week after the woman had lodged a harassment complaint, but was released a couple of days ago, according to ANI. After the murder, Sachin surrendered to the police along with the axe.

TOI quoted a police officer as saying that Sachin and the woman had known each other for a while and a “dispute” between them had been brewing since Priyanka got married last year. Police claimed that Sachin was in love with the woman and apparently got furious after her marriage. A media report said the two had once been in a relationship but the girl’s family strongly denied that, saying Sachin’s feelings were “one-sided”.

The incident happened around 5 pm on Wednesday when the 22-year-old woman came to Modinagar to visit her parents. While she was returning from the market, Sachin attacked her near a railway crossing, injuring her in the neck, stomach and chest. The woman lived in Loni with her husband. According to an NDTV report, Sachin had proposed to the woman again on February 12, but she rejected it and it seems to have been the trigger for the gruesome murder.

