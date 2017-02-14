Valentine’s Day 2017: Here’s some wishful thinking on political love

Valentine’s Day 2017: Shipping some love stories from politics. Valentine’s Day 2017: Shipping some love stories from politics.

This Valentine’s Day, we bring to you the couples we’d love to see formally together. What is better than some bromance in a world where the fight for power has left no space for any other emotion?

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav

They started out as rivals but came together for a common cause. The bromance already has the disapproval of the authorities above with Mulayam Singh Yadav not in favour of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance. A love that began with conflict and is now brewing with conflict is always a recipe for an eternal story.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar

From foes to friends, lovers is a title not so far away. All compromises and adjustments have been made to accommodate the interests of both the parties. This Valentine’s day could mark the start of a love above ideology.

O Panneerselvam and MK Stalin

One is caught in a whirlpool and the other has some power. In a classic case of a conflict at home, a knight in shining armour seems to be the perfect requirement in this situation. O Panneerselvam can be saved from drowning by MK Stalin, carving the most wonderful path for a love story to grow.

Arvind Kejriwal and Anna Hazare

The on-again-off-again couple, Arvind Kejriwal and Anna Hazare are the lovers of a long term relationship that can’t stay with each other and can’t stay without each other. Maybe this Valentine’s, there will be a compromise and the promise of a stable relationship.

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray

Love could not be limited to romance. Love in the family comes foremost and that is why we would want the siblings of a tumultuous relationship to come together this Valentine’s day and celebrate the love in their family, remaining very much in line with their ideology.

Narendra Modi and Narendra Modi

There is only one person and one person alone who deserves himself. Narendra Modi would not find a pair better than himself. Enough said.

