Vaiko wants Assam IPS officer’s suspension revoked

Vaiko, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader known for his advocacy on behalf of the Tamil people, on Saturday asked union home minister Rajnath Singh and Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take a sympathetic view on Assam Police SSP N Rajamarthandan and revoke the suspension order against him.

Dashing off a letter to Singh and Sonowal, Vaiko said Rajamarthandan was an “exemplary honest officer” who belong to the Dalit community and hails from a village near Madurai in Tamil Nadu, and hence the government should take a sympathetic view on him.

Rajamarthandan, an IPS officer of the 2006 batch had landed in trouble when he allegedly provided information from a report compiled by the Assam Police in connection with an incident in which some members of the Nikhil Bharat Bengali Udbastu Samanway Samiti (NIBBUSS) had attacked and vandalized the local office of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) at Silapathar in Dhemaji district on March 6.

The IPS officer who was heading a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the incident had later allegedly parted with information from the investigation report in response to a RTI query made by a leader of NIBBUSS, whose members had allegedly attacked the AASU office. Rajamarthandan had reportedly given away the information in his capacity as Public Information Officer (PIO) of the Assam Police CID where he is also an SSP.

Rajamarthandan, who was arrested on April 7 for allegedly parting with vital information that had benefitted some of the persons accused in the Silapathar incident, was placed under suspension on April 11. On June 5 however the IPS officer was released on bail, with his lawyer PN Choudhury saying the police had failed to submit the charge-sheet against him within the stipulated 6 days of his arrest.

“According to my knowledge and information, Rajamarthandan hails from a village near the temple city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, and is an exemplary honest officer who has received the grading of an outstanding officer in the past two years. He belongs to the oppressed Dalit community,” Vaiko said in identical letters he sent on Saturday to Rajnath Singh and Sarbananda Sonowal, copies of which were also mailed to this newspaper office.

