Vaiko to take up detention at Kuala Lumpur airport with PM Narendra Modi

MDMK chief Vaiko on Saturday said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek an explanation from the Malaysian government on his detention at Kuala Lumpur airport on Friday. Vaiko was detained at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, where officials questioned him over his alleged links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

“I will be writing a letter to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) about the experience I had at Kuala Lumpur airport. I will request him to seek an explanation from the Malaysian government on this issue,” he told reporters in Chennai.

Asked about the visa being granted by Malaysian Embassy in Chennai ahead of his scheduled visit, he said it was quite surprising that he had received it last week itself. “My visit to Malaysia had already got reported in some newspapers there. I think after that the Sri Lankan government took steps (to prevent me from entering Malaysia) and I was stopped at the airport,” he said.

Vaiko alleged that the Lankan government was behind his detention at the airport.

“We conducted an International Tamil Conference in Penang, Malaysia, in 2015 where a resolution that the Lankan government must be probed in UN Council was passed. Keeping that in mind, I believe the Lankan government wanted to prevent me from entering Malaysia,” he said. Recalling his experience at the airport, Vaiko said the airport authorities asked him whether he was from Sri Lanka.

“I responded by saying ‘no’. I am a Tamilian living in India. They (the authorities) asked me whether I belong to LTTE. I told them I am a supporter of the LTTE which they did not accept,” he said.

Vaiko said he was informed by the authorities that he could not enter Malaysia as he was on the “blocked list.” Noting that Penang State’s Deputy Chief Minister Ramasamy offered his support during the detention, the MDMK leader said, “He took all efforts to allow me to get entry. But it was not fruitful”.

Vaiko said it was wrong on the part of the Malaysian government to detain him as good relations prevail between India and Malaysia. “I am a former Parliamentarian and there are no cases against me in Malaysia”, he said.

