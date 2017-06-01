Shankersinh Vaghela meets Rahul Gandhi days after unfollowing him on Twitter

Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela

Gujarat Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela on Wednesday met the party’s vice-president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. The meeting came days after he returned from a leave and weeks after he unfollowed Congress leaders, including Rahul, on Twitter. Vaghela is believed to be upset with the party leadership for not declaring him the chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections.

Vaghela had arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday but could meet Rahul only a day later. He did not reveal what transpired in the meeting but said that it will be better if the party announces a chief ministerial face while maintaining that he was not in the race.

The meeting came days after Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot had Vaghela and Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki address a joint press conference to send a message that all is well in the party. “Who has seen tomorrow… what if one dies tomorrow… As of now, I am in the Congress,” he said when asked about reports that he could leave the party.

