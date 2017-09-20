Vaghela launches ‘third front’, will contest all seats

Shankersinh Vaghela Shankersinh Vaghela

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, veteran leader Shankersinh Vaghela, who quit the Congress in July this year, on Tuesday launched a new “political front”, which, he said, will be an alternative to the Congress and BJP in the state. He said that his ‘Jan Vikalp’ ( people’s alternative) will field candidates in all the 182 Assembly constituencies.

“This is not a party, but a political front like the UPA and the NDA… This is not the BJP’s ‘B’ team. This is neither match-fixing. While the Congress has no chance (of forming government in Gujarat), the BJP is facing anti-incumbency (after ruling the state for over two decades). We will be fighting on issues that are against the government,” Vaghela said as he urged parties like AAP and NCP to join the new front.

The former chief minister said that he would launch the poll campaign on September 21 from Ambaji temple. “We will go around the state to tell people about the new political front. I will not beg for votes. If people want to solve their problems, then we are an option,” Vaghela said.

“Our campaign will be a positive one. We will not make any personal attack, be it the BJP or Congress. But we will criticise the present government and rival parties,” Vaghela said, adding that his new political front will fight on 20 issues, including those related to women, GST and unemployment. The present BJP government in Gujarat lacks “human touch”, he added. Vaghela made it clear that he will not be contesting the elections.

