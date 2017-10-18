Gujarat elections: CM Shankersinh Vaghela front seeks poll symbol

Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela

Jan Vikalp, a political front launched by former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, approached the Election Commission on Tuesday to seek registration as a political party. The outfit also sought allotment of an election symbol from the Commission.

The front also announced its office-bearers, most of whom are from either Ahmedabad or Gandhinagar. Vaghela, who quit the Congress in July to launch the outfit, is not among the 14 office-bearers. The outfit will instead be led by Vadodara-based industrialist Vinodrai Nayak. On exclusion of Vaghela from among its members, Nayak said the leader is backing Jan Vikalp and will be its face.

