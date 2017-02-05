Vadodara working hard to realise PM Modi’s dreams: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Source: PTI, file) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Source: PTI, file)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said cashless India, digital India and clean India are the projects “very dear” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vadodara is taking steps in that direction.

Rupani was speaking after flagging off marathon in Vadodara which highlighted the message for promotion of cashless and digital transactions. The marathon saw participation of more than 74,000 athletes.

“Cashless India, digital India and clean India are the projects which are very dear to Prime Minister Modi and it is highly appreciable that Vadodara is taking all steps to realise all this objectives,” said Rupani.

35,000 school students, 1,497 divyang (physically disabled persons), 1,000 military and para-military jawans took part in the marathon. Vijay Goel, Union Minister of Sports, who was present at the event, said, “We are toying with an idea of organising marathon nationwide on a particular day to be flagged off by Prime Minister Modi.”

Goel stressed the need to start preparations for 2020 Tokyo Games from now itself. “A comprehensive plan which will include, preparation, overall strategy for sports facilities, training, selection procedure and other related matters is being finalised for effective performance in Olympic Games to be held in 2020, 2024 and 2028,” said Goel.

“We are waiting for a report of a committee headed by secretary (sports) to suggest improvements in the National Sports Development code and functioning of sports,” he said. He said, “Sports Ministry will soon launch talent search portal to spot and groom bright sportstars across the country.”