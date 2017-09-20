Vadodara-Varanasi train to be flagged off by Modi on Friday

Modi will flag off the train, which will run from Vadodara on its maiden journey, with a remote control in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency (Representational Image) Modi will flag off the train, which will run from Vadodara on its maiden journey, with a remote control in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency (Representational Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Mahamana Express, to be run between Vadodara and Varanasi, on September 22. Modi will flag off the train, which will run from Vadodara on its maiden journey, with a remote control in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. The Modi government had unveiled the first rake of Mahamana Express as part of the Railways’ Model Rake Project in 2016. The new weekly train will run from Varanasi every Friday and from Vadodara every Wednesday.

Modi may also flag off another train, a new Antyodaya Express, an upgraded all-general-class train meant for migrant labourers between Surat and Jaynagar, officials said.

Railways has made arrangements for the coming festive season, when demand for trains to Bihar, West Bengal and parts of Uttar Pradesh increases. To meet the rush, Railways has made a special plan to infuse 4,000 special train trips in a 40-day period, Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

