Vadodara: Train runs over 40-year-old man

A 40-year-man was allegedly killed after the train ran over him near Varnama village in Vadodara on Friday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Rana, a resident of Khambhat town in Anand district. According to Varnama railway police, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon around 2.30 pm. Rana was travelling from Surat to Anand in Swaraj Express. Due to the heavy rush in the general coach, Rana was sitting at the gate. Rana fell down from the running train when the train reached Varnama village and was stuck in the track. He died on the spot after the train ran over him.

“Rana was cut into two pieces. The railway guard informed the police about the incident. A case for accidental death has been registered,” said Maheeji Makwana, assistant sub-inspector at Varnama Railway Police station. Rana, who was working as diamond polisher in Surat, was on his way to celebrate Uttarayan, along with his friends. His friends later informed his family members who rushed to the spot and collected his body. Rana is survived by his wife and three daughters.