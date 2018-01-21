Vadodara: Three dead in fire at fertilizer company in Nandesari industrial area

According to the Vadodara fire officials, fire in broke out in GSL crop science Private Limited company after a blast in the plant-c, due to which fire spread to adjoining plants (Representational Image) According to the Vadodara fire officials, fire in broke out in GSL crop science Private Limited company after a blast in the plant-c, due to which fire spread to adjoining plants (Representational Image)

A massive fire broke out after a blast in fertilizer company in Nandesari industrial area on the outskirts of Vadodara in the wee hours of Sunday, killing three people while 8 others sustained injuries and were admitted to private hospital after being rescued.

According to the Vadodara fire officials, fire in broke out in GSL crop science Private Limited company after a blast in the plant-c, due to which fire spread to adjoining plants. Along with Vadodara fire brigade vans, fire extinguishing vehicles of other companies located in the nearby areas too were pressed into action.

While three workers suffocated to death on the spot, as many as 16 workers of the company were rescued by the fire brigade team from which 4 were in unconscious condition and 12 sustained multiple injuries. Injured were rushed to the private hospital.

“The incident took place at around 5: 45 am. After the blast in the plant, fire spread to the other plants as there was flammable chemical substance there.It took about two hours to control the fire with foam firefighters, now the situation is under control.” Atleast 19 company workers were missing, they were recused from the plant from which three people succumbed to death and four were found in the unconscious.” Said Om Jadeja, Fire officer

“The primary reason for the blast is some malfunctioning in the plant, which led to heavy pressure in the chemical reactor which blasted. further investigation is underway by the FSL team to find out the reason for blast and fire ” Jadeja added

