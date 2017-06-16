Vadodara stampede: Shah Rukh should be booked, police report tells court

The report stated that a stampede-like situation was created because Shah Rukh Khan and his team ignored safety and security guidelines, and threw T-shirts and balls towards the people on the platform. The report stated that a stampede-like situation was created because Shah Rukh Khan and his team ignored safety and security guidelines, and threw T-shirts and balls towards the people on the platform.

In a report filed before the judicial magistrate, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Western Railway) Tarun Barot has suggested that actor Shah Rukh Khan and Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which promoted his film ‘Raees’, be booked under IPC section 304a2 (causing death due to negligence) and sections of Railway Act in a case of stampede and chaos at Vadodara railway station on January 23 in which one person died. The police officer had filed his report on April 17.

The report stated that a stampede-like situation was created because Shah Rukh Khan and his team ignored safety and security guidelines, and threw T-shirts and balls towards the people on the platform.

“If Shah Rukh Khan had not thrown T-shirts, balls and other things towards the public, then such an incident would not have occurred, thus owner of Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd Mumbai and film actor Shah Rukh Khan should be booked under the IPC sections 279 (rash and negligent act), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304a2 (causing death by negligence) and sections of Railway Act 145,152,175 and 179,” stated the report, which was shared by the lawyer of Jitendra Solanki, who had lodged a complaint.

On January 23 night, Khan had reached Vadodara railway station on August Kranti Express as part of film promotion. A huge crowd had gathered at the station to see the actor.

“At Vadodara railway station, August Kranti Rajdhani Express halted for 10 minutes, Shah Rukh Khan came out of train for 20 seconds and stood at the coach’s door. Meanwhile, chaos started among the people who had gathered to see him. He also threw T-shirts and balls towards the public which resulted in a stampede-like situation, which endangered the lives of people.

Two police officers also lost consciousness, while one Farid Khan Sherani lost his life. In this matter, primarily Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd and film actor Shah Rukh Khan seem responsible,” the report added.

