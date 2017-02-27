Vadodara: Rs 24.68 lakh cash found in box outside ATM

A box containing Rs 24.68 lakh cash found outside an ATM of a leading public sector bank here sent the local police into a tizzy. Later, it was found that an employee of the agency which replenishes cash in the ATMs had forgotten it there. The box, having bundles of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes, was spotted by a college student near a branch of the bank close to Zaver Nagar on Waghodia road here on Saturday late night when he went there to withdraw some cash from the ATM, Assistant Police Commissioner Y R Gamit told PTI in Vadodara on Monday.

The box had apparently been lying since February 23 after the employee of the cash replenishing agency forgot it outside the ATM, he said. The student opened the box and, to his surprise, found bundles of currency notes inside it. Assuming it to be a case of loot, he called up the police in the wee hours yesterday.

Gamit along with police inspector J V Amin, who was on night patrolling duty in the area, rushed to the spot. The police then called up the branch manager and an official of cash replenishing agency to the site.

After ascertaining that the cash bundles were intact, they were handed over to the branch manager. “We will also watch the CCTV footage. It is surprising that nobody noticed the box lying near the ATM for three-four days,” Gamit said.