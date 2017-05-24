Vadodara Municipal Corporation to demolish 6 shops

Six shops located outside the Shree Venkatesh Balaji Mandir in Vadodara’s Jubilee Baug area are set to be demolished for widening the road. This after the temple trust handed over 3,200 sq feet of land to the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) for “development” work, officials said. On Monday evening, the VMC issued notices to the six shop owners, who have been the trust’s tenants, to vacate their premises. The demolition was halted after the owners of five shops met Municipal Commissioner Vinod Rao late Monday night and signed an undertaking to vacate their shops by June 30.

One of the six shops, Kobbler, was, however, razed on Tuesday morning as the owner had failed to sign the undertaking. According to VMC officials, the civic body has decided to serve short notices for evacuation to mitigate chances of the occupants moving the High Court for a stay against demolition.

“Under the Smart City project, we plan to widen the road around Jubilee Baug to make it a two-way road… We may also use the land for creating parking spaces,” said Rao.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now