Vadodara: MSU warden suspended over clash with students

A senate member and warden of the Rabindranath Tagore Hall of The Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) Ajay Dogra was suspended from the post of warden and his membership was also cancelled by the university authorities after he was found in an inebriated condition on the campus Thursday night after he allegedly got into a brawl with the hostels students.

Hostel students lodged a complaint at Fatehgunj police station in this connection late on Thursday night after Dogra allegedly hit one of the students on the campus. Based on the complaint, Fatehgunj police arrested Dogra though he was later released on bail. “ The incident happened on Thursday night on the Rabindranath Tagore hall premises. After the incident, Dogra has been suspended from the post.” said Chief Warden Vijay Parmar.

Meanwhile, the MSU authority on Friday relieved Dogra from the post of warden and withdrew his Senate membership, where he was Vice Chancellor’s nominee. According to the MSU notification, Dogra also works as a curator at Civil Engineering Department of the MSU and holds the post of Joint General secretary of the Staff Union of Non Teaching.

Police arrested Dogra under section 323 ( Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt.)294, (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place, shall be punished) and under section 66 (1) (B) and 85 of the Gujarat Prohibition Act.

