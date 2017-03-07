Vadodara man booked for throwing puppy from second floor

The Vadodara city police on Tuesday booked a man for allegedly throwing a stray puppy to its death from the second floor of a building, reportedly after a quarrel with his wife. The accused has been identified as Ajay Trivedi, resident of Sun Hari apartments in Subhanpura area of the city.

According to the police, Trivedi allegedly threw a puppy from the second floor of his apartments on Saturday around 10 pm. Police said Trivedi, who was upset after a fight with his wife, picked up a small puppy from inside his building compound and threw it from the second floor of his apartments. Disturbed by the incident, neighbours called animal activist Samir Soni, who sought an apology from Trivedi. He wrote a handwritten note and handed it to the police, promising to never repeat such behaviour.

However, another animal right activist Neha Patel learned about the incident and lodged a complaint against Trivedi on Monday late evening. Patel, who is also a secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Vadodara chapter, said: “Just an apology for such cruel act is not justified. when I learned about the incident I immediately lodged a complaint against Trivedi. I can’t expect just an apology from the accused.”

Head constable Manoj Rathod, who is investigating the case, said: “Following a complainant lodged by Patel, we have initiated the procedure to arrest Trivedi.”

Trivedi was booked under IPC section 428 ​ and under section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

