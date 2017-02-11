Vadodara: For literature fest, VMC seeks to cancel Sayaji Nagar Gruh bookings

In a sudden move hours ahead of the weekly Standing Committee meeting of the VMC, a proposal from the Public Relations department was moved on Friday seeking power to hold a Literature Festival in the city between February 24 to 26 at the Sayaji Nagar Gruh in Vadodara. The proposal seeks a grant of Rs 21 lakh for the event, which will be held in association with blogging and networking platform Syahee.com.

According to the proposal, the Municipal Commissioner has sought powers to organise the event in the city in the Sayaji Nagar Gruh by cancelling the current bookings of six events recorded with the town hall, and to create awareness among the citizens about the event. It states, “It is likely that the event will be graced by CM, Deputy CM and various other ministers. Therefore, arrangements have to be made as per the protocol for a dome, entry, exit and seating arrangement. Permissions also need to be sought from the corresponding authorities and a deposit has to be paid or the same.”

The proposal lists down the expenditures to be incurred by the civic body to organise the event and says, “We have to cancel the six coinciding bookings recorded for Sayaji Nagar Gruh and refund the deposit of Rs 91,600.”