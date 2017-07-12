Vadodara court summons SRK in stampede case

A court here on Tuesday summoned actor Shah Rukh Khan, ordering him to be present in the court on July 27 in connection with the January 23 stampede at the railway station here. One person was killed in the stampede and many others were injured when the actor arrived at the station on board the August Kranti Express to promote his film Raees. “So far, he has not appeared before the probe team to record his statement despite the railway police summoning him. Earlier, he had sought stay from the High Court against the summons,” petitioner Jitendra Solanki’s counsel Junaid Saiyyed said.

