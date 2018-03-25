Vadodara: Clash breaks out after miscreants pelt stones at Ram Navami procession

Vadodara clash: Officials said that several tear gas shells were lobbed to disperse the clashing mob. (Express Photo) Vadodara clash: Officials said that several tear gas shells were lobbed to disperse the clashing mob. (Express Photo)

A clash broke out between two communities in the old city area of Vadodara on Sunday evening after miscreants allegedly pelted stones at a procession to mark the occasion of Ram Navami.

The incident occurred after 7 pm in the communally sensitive area of Fatehpura, from where the Ram Navami procession was passing. According to local eye witnesses, the violence broke out when unidentified miscreants hurled stones at the procession, which brushed past the statue of Lord Ram that was mounted atop an open truck.

As groups clashed, the police — which had been deployed in advance on bandobast duty — swung into action even as additional officers were called in. Officials said that several tear gas shells were lobbed to disperse the clashing mob. Even as the police cordoned off the entire area, locals shut shops as cautionary measure.

DCP Crime Saroj Kumari said, “There was one round of stone pelting and the police forces were immediately rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control. We fired 14 rounds of tear gas. Almost 150 to 200 police men are stationed there for tonight as well as tomorrow. We have also begun patrolling the city to avoid any other such situations. We are going through the CCTV footages now and then we will file an FIR. We are yet to know what triggered the violence.”

