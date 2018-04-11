Vadodara businessmen refused bail in bank fraud case

The CBI lodged an FIR against the accused, who run Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited , on March 26. The CBI lodged an FIR against the accused, who run Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited , on March 26.

Stating that “scamsters of big economic offences have fled the country and justice”, a special CBI court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Vadodara-based businessman S N Bhatnagar and his sons — Amit and Sumit — who are facing arrests for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 2,654 crore.

“It is taken into consideration that day in, day out generally scamsters of big economic offence are leaving the country… and fleeing from justice. The present exposure of credit facilities from various member banks availed by the company reveals overall Rs 2,654.40 crore rupees exposure,” Judge N G Dave said in his order.

“It also transpires that the offence against the accused comes within the category of economic offence and a big pecuniary scam was done by the accused with the banking institutions. It also reveals prima facie that all the accused are conspirators to commit the offence,” the special judge added in his order.

The CBI lodged an FIR against the accused, who run Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited , on March 26.

