Vadodara: Builder’s daughter arrested in cheating case

The Vadodara police on Saturday arrested Dolly Patel, daughter of builder Kanti Patel alias Kapchi in an alleged case of cheating and forgery related to several land dealings across Gujarat . The Makarpura police, with the help of Ahmedabad Crime Branch, arrested Dolly from a guesthouse in Ahmedabad. Dolly, who had been evading arrest ever since the Supreme Court overturned a stay granted by the Gujarat HC in the cases filed against her, will be produced in a local court Sunday.

Vadodara police had been tracking her movements since November last year, when the SC overturned the HC order to quash the FIRs filed against her in Makarpura. Police Inspector D I Mahida said, “We sent a team to Ahmedabad Friday evening after receiving a tip-off that Dolly and her mother Bhanu were residing in a flat belonging to one Bhavesh Jani. When she did not surrender willingly, the police broke open the door of the flat to detain her. We brought her to Vadodara in a private car and arrested her after she arrived in our jurisdiction.”

The case dates back to 2010, when according to the complainant Divyang Jha, Dolly and her father, along with their kin, allegedly forged papers of a land they had sold off in 1984 to reverse the title in their name.

