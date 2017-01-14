Vadodara: Borsad municipality councillor shot, in critical condition

Patel was rushed to a nearby private hospital, from where he was immediately referred to a private hospital in Vadodara and has been in a critical condition. (Representational image) Patel was rushed to a nearby private hospital, from where he was immediately referred to a private hospital in Vadodara and has been in a critical condition. (Representational image)

An independent councillor of Borsad municipality of Anand district, Pragnesh Patel, was grievously injured after unidentified assailants fired three rounds at him from a close distance Friday morning. Patel, who was on his way to a temple in the vicinity of his home, suffered bullet injuries in his stomach and neck, and was rushed to a private multi-specialty hospital in Vadodara for treatment.

A councillor of ward number 1 of Borsad Municipality, Patel was passing by Anand Chowkdi on his bike when unidentified assailants opened fire at him. According to police officers investigating the case, one round of firing had missed Patel while three rounds pierced him in the stomach and neck. Patel was rushed to a nearby private hospital, from where he was immediately referred to a private hospital in Vadodara and has been in a critical condition.

Police said it was probing the possibility of the involvement of more than two assailants. “We have found empty shells of the bullets that were fired at Patel and sent them to FSL for analysis. We are also gathering evidence based on the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity, based on which, we are conducting the probe.

Patel, who was part of the BJP, had separated from the party during the local body polls last year. In 2016, Patel contested the Borsad municipality as an independent and won the elections. He is also a former councillor from the BJP. According to police, Patel’s family has stated that they are “unaware” if he was under any political pressure to join any party. Patel has been kept under close observation and is said to be in a critical state.